Newspaper history donated to library

John Stark with an edition of The Gympie Times from the 1930s. Jacob Carson

ON OCTOBER 8, 1936, something life changing happened to Gympie boy John Stark.

Leaning over the fence of his Thomas St house, the six-year-old received his first copy of The Gympie Times.

It was a moment, 81 years later, he has not forgotten.

"I can remember Mr Rowe, who was the newsagent at the top end of Mellor St, on his pushbike,” he said.

"He used to deliver it (The Gympie Times) every morning with a bag over his bar (pushbike handle bar).

"He leaned across the fence and gave us the paper, and somehow I put it away.”

Mr Stark has catalogued pretty much every edition of the paper since.

At one stage amassing an entire single car garage full of boxes filled with clippings and pages of his favourite stories.

"I am a bowerbird,” he said.

However a tragic fire to the family home in 1977 wiped out decades of collected local news history.

A passionate historian, Mr Stark did not let the fire burn his determination.

He restarted his collection and this week donated over 940 double-sided laminated pages to the Gympie Library.

The lamination took him over four years to complete.

"It was a real labour of love,” he said.

"Any page that interested me with something on the page went in to cases.

"History is very, very important to me.”

Mr Stark's donation coincidences with Gympie's sesquicentennial celebrations this year and will be kept on file at Gympie Library.

"It is so important (to record history),” Mr Stark said

"Our children know how important it is to us.”