News you can use in the Imbil police wrap-up

THE Imbil Blue Light is on tomorrow night (March 17).

There are a number of prizes to be distributed to the kids who always seem to have a great night.

Some concerns have been raised regarding the school pick up zones at some of the schools in the Mary Valley with young children running near vehicles.

If you have a young child who is attending school for the first time this year, please take the time to discuss road safety with your child.

Drivers should also be aware of the unpredictability of young children and should always drive with care around schools during pick up and drop off times.

Imbil Police will be attending schools in the Mary Valley to discuss road safety with the students.

The Crime Stoppers fundraising bowls day is coming up on April 30.

The cost is $15 which includes two games of bowls, lunch and afternoon tea.

Check in starts at 9am and there are a heap of raffles and prize giveaways on the day.

Booking is essential so please contact the Imbil Bowls club on 5484 5102 after 4pm.

The Imbil Rural Watch meeting was held at the Kandanga Hall on March 6.

The guest speaker for the night was veterinarian Dr Marcus Anstey who provided a very entertaining and informative talk on animal health, and responsible pet ownership.

The next meeting will be held at 7:30pm at the Kandanga Hall on April 4.

We hope to see you there.

A Cannon camera in a black bag has gone missing from the Imbil Park on Yabba Creek Rad, Imbil late on Monday afternoon on March 13.

The owners have photographs on the camera of particular sentimental value and would very much like to get it back.

Any found property should be reported to a police station and retaining found property can constitute a stealing offence.

If you have any information regarding the location of this camera please contact the Imbil Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A white Esty piano was stolen from a shed at Edwards Rd, Amamoor on February 25, at around 1:30pm.

A white utility was seen on Edwards Rd, Amamoor at a similar time and police would like to speak with the driver who may be able to assist with their investigation.

If you know have any information which would assist police to locate the piano or identify the driver of the white utility please contact the Imbil Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A reminder that there are new hours for the Imbil Police Station and we can only conduct Queensland Transport business during these times.

The new times are:

Monday: 8am-2pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 10am-4pm

Thursday: 8am-2pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed