New Zealand pauses travel bubble after virus outbreak
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a Covid-19 outbreak in its larger neighbor.
"As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government," a statement on the New Zealand government website said.
more to come
Originally published as New Zealand pauses travel bubble after Australian Covid outbreak