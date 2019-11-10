New Zealand lose super over... again

You couldn’t script it. New Zealand lose after a super over yet again.

There was an overwhelming sense of deja vu at Eden Park on Sunday when England defeated New Zealand after another high-scoring super over.

The suppressed memories from July's Cricket World Cup Final were rekindled as the Black Caps suffered another narrow loss - thankfully not at the hands of a boundary check.

Needing five to win off the last ball, England's Chris Jordan flicked a full toss to the fine leg boundary.

Commentators, players and spectators could only laugh as the match went to a super over.

"Can you do it England? Can you break our hearts again?" cried New Zealand commentator Ian Smith, who also had the misfortune of calling the World Cup final in London five months ago.

New Zealand fans ripped off their complimentary neckties, handed out before the match, and flung them in the air in disgust and utter disbelief.

Jimmy Neesham saw the funny side.

England skipper Eoin Morgan and opening batsman Jonny Bairstow were destructive in the super over, hitting 17 runs. New Zealand could only muster eight runs in return, continuing their poor track record of super over defeats.

"We don't want to keep this happening, I don't think anyone wants to keep that going," Bairstow said.

"It just shows how close the sides are and how close they've been throughout the series."

England's Jonny Bairstow held his nerve during the super over.

England infamously won the Cricket World Cup in July when a boundary count determined the winner after a tied super over.

New Zealand controversially lost the match because they hit less boundaries during their fifty-over innings.

Many players from that notorious Final were also present in Sunday's match at Eden Park, including Jimmy Nesham and Martin Guptill, who batted together during the World Cup Final super over.

The five-match T20 series in New Zealand was poised at 2-2, with the highly-anticipated encounter at Auckland serving as the series decider.

A rain delay restricted the match to 11 overs a side, and New Zealand posted an imposing total of 5/145 in the first innings.

Guptill and Colin Munro set the standard early, smashing 83 runs from New Zealand's first five overs. Guptill brought up his fifty in just 19 deliveries, the equal-fourth fastest for New Zealand in T20 history.

Kiwi keeper Tim Seifert cracked five sixes of his own, before Bairstow's fireworks propelled England during the run chase, striking 47 off 18 deliveries.

Black Caps skipper Tim Southee didn't hide his disappointment.

"It's great entertainment for the crowd that hung around and I guess got their money's worth," Southee said.

"It would've been nice to get one more run somewhere in there, but it wasn't to be."

Earlier, England had bizarrely dropped superstar Dawid Malan, who broke countless records on Friday during a highly-entertaining century at Napier.

England win the series 3-2, and focus now shifts to the two-match Test series, which starts on November 21.