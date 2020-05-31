Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

New York police ram cars into protesters

by Jack Gramenz
31st May 2020 1:55 PM

 

New York police have been caught on camera ramming protesters with their cars during protests against police violence and systemic racism in the United States.

The incident occurred about 8pm in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Protesters appeared to block one New York Police Department cars with a movable barrier and began hurling objects like traffic cones and water bottles.

Another SUV then pulls alongside and begins driving into the protesters, prompting the first police vehicle to do the same.

Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.
Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.

 

Protests have been going on in America for several days now after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March, and many more black Americans killed by police in the past.

At another protest in California, a Jeep flying a USA and a Trump flag drove into protesters.

Originally published as New York police ram cars into protesters

More Stories

Show More
donald trump george floyd george floyd death protests riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for Gympie council election non-voters to be punished

        premium_icon Call for Gympie council election non-voters to be punished

        News OPINION: There were a high number of people who did not vote iand if they are not pursued why should I pay any council fine?

        Full list of Gympie region pubs to reopen for dine-in

        premium_icon Full list of Gympie region pubs to reopen for dine-in

        News AS RESTRICTIONS have started to ease in Queensland a few pubs and clubs around the...

        Ratepayers slapped in the face by last council

        premium_icon Ratepayers slapped in the face by last council

        News In an era when people can’t make ends meet, last Gympie council treated “value for...

        Modified ute, bald tyres lands 65yo Gympie man in hot water

        premium_icon Modified ute, bald tyres lands 65yo Gympie man in hot water

        News Police found oversized and bald tyres, the ute had been lifted and was too high...