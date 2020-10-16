New Years reveller gouges police officer’s arm

Ashlee Harris got too intoxicated on a night out and gouged a police officer’s arm with her nails. Picture: File

A mum on a rare night out refused to leave a nightclub after she got kicked out and then gouged a police officer’s arm with her nails, a court heard.

Ashlee Patricia Jane Harris’ New Years Eve celebrations went awry after she got too drunk and was evicted from a Maroochydore nightclub.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told Maroochydore Magistrates Court a police officer was doing patrols of Ocean St when she came across Harris struggling with security outside The Post Office Bar and Beer Garden on January 1.

The court heard Harris, 26, had been evicted for causing a disturbance.

A police officer told Harris she needed to move on.

“The defendant was immediately aggressive towards the victim, screaming ‘I don’t give a f--- who you are, ‘I don’t care’, ‘you’re a f------ plain clothes cop’,” Sergeant Newman said.

The court heard Harris refused to leave the nightclub.

“The victim has attempted to guide the defendant away from the exit area when the defendant has used her fingernails to gouge the victim’s left arm,” Sgt Newman said.

The court heard Harris was arrested and restrained.

Harris pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and commit public nuisance.

She had no criminal history.

Harris’ solicitor Jacob Pruden told the court Harris was a mother to a son.

“On that particular night, she hadn’t really been out with anyone, that was the first time in a couple of years she had been able to catch up with people,” he said.

“She misjudged her limits and she got too intoxicated and had she not been intoxicated it’s very unlikely this would have happened.”

Magistrate Rod Madsen said Harris needed some supervision to ensure it didn’t happen again.

He sentenced Harris to nine months on probation.

He also ordered her to pay $650 compensation to the police officer.

No conviction was recorded.