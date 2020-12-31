NEW YEAR’S EVE: 12 ways to farewell 2020 in Gympie region
Thanks to COVID-19, the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks displays will not go ahead this year, but luckily there are plenty of other ways to bring in the new year.
From fun activities for the whole family, to dancing the night away at a bar, this list has something for everyone and every budget.
1. New Year’s Eve Family Fun on the Foreshore
WHAT: Free family fun on the Tin Can Bay foreshore, with free activities for kids including an outdoor disco and sweet treats. There is also a “special treat” to dazzle and delight sponsored by Tin Can Bay Mini Storage, YAP and the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce.
WHERE: Tin Can Bay Lion’s Park
WHEN: December 31, 5pm – 8.30pm
ENTRY: Free
2. Goomeri’s New Year’s Eve Rodeo
WHAT: Super Rodeo at Goomeri for New Year’s Eve with bull rides and barrel racing for all ages.
WHERE: Goomeri Showgrounds, 46 Moore Street, Goomeri
WHEN: December 31, pre-performance from 1pm, events from 4:30pm.
ENTRY: Adults $20, 12yrs – 17 yrs $15, under 12yrs free
3. New Year’s Eve at Kenmore Park
WHAT: Live entertainment, camel rides and food trucks
WHERE: 44 Hayes Road, Lower Wonga
WHEN: December 30 – January 3, event gate opens at 8am each day. NYE concert starts at 6pm.
COST: Full pass $100 (includes camping), Day pass $30, Under 16yrs free
CONTACT: Call Vanessa on 0402512116 or email kenmoreparkmusicmuster@gmail.com for more information.
4. NYE Open Mic Night at The Bunker Smokehouse and Bar
WHAT: The Bunker will be running a surf and turf deal and cocktail specials alongside their Open Mic Night this New Year’s Eve.
WHERE: 250 Mary Street, Gympie
WHEN: December 31, 6pm – 10pm
5. Back to the 80s NYE Party at the Gympie RS
WHAT: Get ready to boogie at the newly renovated Gympie RSL’s Back to the 80s New Year’s Eve Party. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed and DJ Jango will be playing.
WHERE: 217 Mary St, Gympie
WHEN: December 31, 8pm – 1am
ENTRY: Free
6. New Years Eve Skate at Skateland Gympie
WHAT: Late night New Year’s Eve skate session at Skateland Gympie.
WHERE: 1 Pinewood Ave, Gympie
WHEN: 6pm – 12.30am
COST: 6pm – 9pm $15 OR 6pm – 12:30am $25
7. New Year’s Eve at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club
WHAT: 60s themed party at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club with live entertainment from Linc Phelps and Band. This is an 18 and over event.
WHERE: 7 Turana Street, Rainbow Beach
WHEN: December 31, 7pm – 1pm
8. New Year’s Eve at the Mt Pleasant Hotel Gympie
WHAT: Four hours of live music, including Cale Fisher and Deano.
WHERE: 69 Mount Pleasant Road, Gympie
WHEN: December 31, 8pm – 12am
9. Disco Fancy Dress Party at the Rainbow Beach Hotel
WHAT: A Disco themed fancy dress party at the Rainbow Beach Hotel, featuring Cool Lula from 5:30pm – 8.30pm and DJ Lala upstairs from 9pm till late. Prizes will be given out for the best dressed and lucky door prizes.
WHERE: 1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach
WHEN: December 31, 5.30pm – late
10. NYE at The Empire Hotel Gympie
WHAT: Dive into 2021 at The Empire Hotel in Gympie with the Sunshine Coast band Super Soaker.
WHERE: 196 Mary Street, Gympie
WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm – 12.30am
11. NYE Gig at the Tin Can Bay Country Club
WHAT: Code3Eleven will be back rocking the house on New Year’s Eve at the Tin Can Bay Country Club.
WHERE: Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay
WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm onwards
12. NYE 2021 at the Queenslander Hotel
WHAT: Say goodbye to 2020 at the Queenslander Hotel where DJ Cain will play until the midnight countdown, with drinks packages available. The hotel has expanded its dance floor and will have the outdoor one in action as well.
WHERE: 170 Mary Street, Gympie
WHEN: December 31, 8:30pm – 2am
BOOKINGS: Ring to book: 5482 1506.
