NEW YEAR’S EVE: 12 ways to farewell 2020 in Gympie region

With the new year just around the corner, find out where you can celebrate the end of 2020 in the region.

With the new year just around the corner, find out where you can celebrate the end of 2020 in the region.

Thanks to COVID-19, the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks displays will not go ahead this year, but luckily there are plenty of other ways to bring in the new year.

From fun activities for the whole family, to dancing the night away at a bar, this list has something for everyone and every budget.

1. New Year’s Eve Family Fun on the Foreshore

WHAT: Free family fun on the Tin Can Bay foreshore, with free activities for kids including an outdoor disco and sweet treats. There is also a “special treat” to dazzle and delight sponsored by Tin Can Bay Mini Storage, YAP and the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce.

WHERE: Tin Can Bay Lion’s Park

WHEN: December 31, 5pm – 8.30pm

ENTRY: Free

There will be fairy floss and ice cream for the kids to enjoy at the Lion’s Park in Tin Can Bay. Picture: Nellie Pratt

2. Goomeri’s New Year’s Eve Rodeo

WHAT: Super Rodeo at Goomeri for New Year’s Eve with bull rides and barrel racing for all ages.

WHERE: Goomeri Showgrounds, 46 Moore Street, Goomeri

WHEN: December 31, pre-performance from 1pm, events from 4:30pm.

ENTRY: Adults $20, 12yrs – 17 yrs $15, under 12yrs free

There will be plenty of action at the Goomeri New Year's Eve Rodeo.

3. New Year’s Eve at Kenmore Park

WHAT: Live entertainment, camel rides and food trucks

WHERE: 44 Hayes Road, Lower Wonga

WHEN: December 30 – January 3, event gate opens at 8am each day. NYE concert starts at 6pm.

COST: Full pass $100 (includes camping), Day pass $30, Under 16yrs free

CONTACT: Call Vanessa on 0402512116 or email kenmoreparkmusicmuster@gmail.com for more information.

10 artists will be playing at the New Year’s event at Kenmore Park this year.

4. NYE Open Mic Night at The Bunker Smokehouse and Bar

WHAT: The Bunker will be running a surf and turf deal and cocktail specials alongside their Open Mic Night this New Year’s Eve.

WHERE: 250 Mary Street, Gympie

WHEN: December 31, 6pm – 10pm

The mic will be open to any local artists who want to perform at The Bunker Smokehouse and Bar.

5. Back to the 80s NYE Party at the Gympie RS

WHAT: Get ready to boogie at the newly renovated Gympie RSL’s Back to the 80s New Year’s Eve Party. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed and DJ Jango will be playing.

WHERE: 217 Mary St, Gympie

WHEN: December 31, 8pm – 1am

ENTRY: Free

Show off your best 80s outfit and moves at the Gympie RSL’s Back to the 80s party. Picture: Zak Simmonds

6. New Years Eve Skate at Skateland Gympie

WHAT: Late night New Year’s Eve skate session at Skateland Gympie.

WHERE: 1 Pinewood Ave, Gympie

WHEN: 6pm – 12.30am

COST: 6pm – 9pm $15 OR 6pm – 12:30am $25



Gympie Skateland – Finn Coglan

7. New Year’s Eve at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club

WHAT: 60s themed party at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club with live entertainment from Linc Phelps and Band. This is an 18 and over event.

WHERE: 7 Turana Street, Rainbow Beach

WHEN: December 31, 7pm – 1pm

8. New Year’s Eve at the Mt Pleasant Hotel Gympie

WHAT: Four hours of live music, including Cale Fisher and Deano.

WHERE: 69 Mount Pleasant Road, Gympie

WHEN: December 31, 8pm – 12am

Plenty of drinks will be on offer at the various hotels around Gympie this New Year’s Eve. Picture: File

9. Disco Fancy Dress Party at the Rainbow Beach Hotel

WHAT: A Disco themed fancy dress party at the Rainbow Beach Hotel, featuring Cool Lula from 5:30pm – 8.30pm and DJ Lala upstairs from 9pm till late. Prizes will be given out for the best dressed and lucky door prizes.

WHERE: 1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach

WHEN: December 31, 5.30pm – late

10. NYE at The Empire Hotel Gympie

WHAT: Dive into 2021 at The Empire Hotel in Gympie with the Sunshine Coast band Super Soaker.

WHERE: 196 Mary Street, Gympie

WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm – 12.30am

Celebrate this New Year’s Eve with mates at the Empire Hotel in Gympie. Picture: File

11. NYE Gig at the Tin Can Bay Country Club

WHAT: Code3Eleven will be back rocking the house on New Year’s Eve at the Tin Can Bay Country Club.

WHERE: Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm onwards

12. NYE 2021 at the Queenslander Hotel

WHAT: Say goodbye to 2020 at the Queenslander Hotel where DJ Cain will play until the midnight countdown, with drinks packages available. The hotel has expanded its dance floor and will have the outdoor one in action as well.

WHERE: 170 Mary Street, Gympie

WHEN: December 31, 8:30pm – 2am

BOOKINGS: Ring to book: 5482 1506.

DJ Cain will be playing the hits at the Queenslander Hotel for all the locals who love to boogie. Picture: File

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

BREAKING: Truck, car collide on highway north of Gympie



15 jobs up for grabs in Gympie right now

UPDATE: Teenage girl taken to hospital after 3 car crash

