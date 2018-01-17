Menu
New Year's drug trouble in court

COURT: Marijuana led two men, from opposite ends of Gympie region, to the magistrates court.
Arthur Gorrie
by

Drug diversion

TWO men from opposite ends of Gympie region were given drug diversion bonds when they appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Garth James Henderson, 43, of Brooloo was placed on two $150 good behaviour bonds for four months, with no conviction recorded, when he pleaded guilty to producing marijuana and possessing the drug and a bong, on December 21. He was also given drug diversion on the possession matters.

Aaron Francis Newton, 28, of Tin Can Bay was placed on a similar bond, with drug diversion and no conviction recorded, for possessing marijuana at Mooloolaba on New Year's Eve.

Student fined

A YOUNG Gympie student was fined $300 in Gympie Magistrates Court for a $57.29 petrol drive-off on November 3 and for failing to provide identification to police by January 4.

Mitchell Armstrong Jones, 22, said he had not meant to drive away without paying.

Topics:  gympie court gympie crime magistrate marijuana petrol drive-off

Gympie Times
