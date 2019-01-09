New Year sales to beef up Gympie region economy

NEW YEAR'S START: Sharon Beutel of Dan Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services is looking forward to today's calf sale, Gympie's first big livestock auction for 2019.

NEW YEAR'S START: Sharon Beutel of Dan Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services is looking forward to today's calf sale, Gympie's first big livestock auction for 2019. Arthur Gorrie

THE first Gympie cattle sales of the New Year will be a welcome boost to the regional economy, though not as big a boost as the one predicted next week.

Dan Sullivan, of Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services, said today's calf sales, from 11am at the Gympie Saleyards, will be a good start, with about 150 calves expected to be on offer.

But the big one will be a liveweight auction next Monday with an anticipated yarding of about 1400 head.

"I hope they start 2019 as well as they finished last year,” Sharon Beutel, of Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services, said.

And her enthusiasm is genuine.

"You don't get into this business unless you are interested,” she said.

"You have to have an interest in the industry.

"I'm hoping we get a bit more rain from the low that's up north.

"That will bring increased production and will benefit people who are restocking.”

The sales are an important part of the Gympie region economy. Many cattle are bought and sold several times during their lives as farmers specialising in different aspects of the industry play their part in taking livestock from paddock to plate.

"The sales are definitely a big help,” rural merchandise and real estate sales principal Tom Grady said yesterday.

"It brings farmers to town and while they are here they do their shopping.

"It definitely helps us.

"They buy rural supplies, particularly fencing materials, seed and fertiliser, and sometimes a new pair of boots or other country clothing.

"We always notice our sales are up on sale days,” Mr Grady said.