New women's coach has grand final ambitions for the Devils

INAUGURAL COACH: Gympie's Devils women's coach Troy Carlson has big plans for the side's first season. Bec Singh

RUGBY League: The Gympie Devils women's sides inaugural coach sees potential in the team and his aim is to play in the grand final.

This is coach Troy Carlson's first season coaching women and it was his partner that made him put his hand up for the gig.

"I have doubled with children and juniors in the past but it is my first women's seniors,” he said.

"My partner Joelene (Scott) wanted to get a women's side in Gympie and I thought I would give her a hand with that.”

Devils have had good numbers at training and a good mix of experienced and new players.

"The girls have been good to work with, they ask a lot of questions and I get a lot of feedback from them,” Carlson said.

"There are a few that have played league before, a few that have played union and a few that play touch and a few that have never played football before.

"The numbers have varied between the Tuesday and Thursday training sessions but all up we are getting more than 10 each time with more than 18 different players each week.”

The first trial game for the team will be in February against Aspley.

"I think they will go really good (sic). We have been focusing on the smaller points of the game and getting them right,” he said.

"I don't know how good Brisbane are but we will be able to hold our own. As long as they keep their mistakes down and do the simple things right, they will go all right.”

Carlson has confidence in his side and thinks they can go to the grand final in their inaugural year.

Gympie women take to the field for the Devils 20th anniversary celebration. Correne Leitch

"I want to get to the grand final, that is my goal for this season,” he said.

"We have the players to do it, if we can keep the consistency and (have) no injuries.

"It will be good when the season starts, so we play on the weekend and train on the things we are not doing so well during the week in the lead-up to the next game.”

U18s, women and A-grade trial game v Aspley at Jack Stokes, February 23, 4pm.