Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
wind farm generic
wind farm generic
Business

New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

Carlie Walker
23rd Dec 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 7:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW wind farm that could be built between Maryborough and Gympie would help transform the state's energy network.

That's according to Minister for Natural Resources and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham, who said the State Government was working towards achieving 50 per cent renewables by 2030.

Forest Wind Holdings, a joint venture between Queensland-based renewables firm CleanSight and Siemens Financial Services, has proposed to locate up to 226 wind turbines across the sites.

"While there is still much work to be done before Forest Wind becomes a reality, our government recognises the significance of this project," Dr Lynham said.

"We'll keep working with Forest Wind Holdings and key stakeholders to facilitate the long-term access and operation of the wind farm, and to maximise the value of this land."

More Stories

Show More
green energy wind farm
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

        premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

        News A Tin Can Bay woman was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite last night.

        Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        premium_icon Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        Crime A man who allegedly fired a shotgun at police before stealing a car and then hiding...

        IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime These following people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a...

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        News Tin Can Bay man Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle missing since December 20