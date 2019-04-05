Menu
New Wide Bay transport plan moves Gympie to the future

Arthur Gorrie
by
5th Apr 2019 8:42 AM
GYMPIE region's road network is about to take a 150-year step forward with the development of a strategic transport plan for the larger Wide Bay region, Gympie MP Tony Perrett said yesterday.

Mr Perrett said the Department of Transport was developing a big-picture plan in association with local governments in the region, to take Wide Baytransport infrastructure into the 2030s.

The plan would also take in other transport modes, including rail, as well as inter-region and international links, he said.

"Our arterial and sub-arterial roads, which are prone to major flooding, are a mixed bag of pathways and routes established 150 years ago in the late 1800s when Gympie was a mining town.

"It is vital that any final plans will consider the population and commercial growth and flood proofing of this region," he said.

Mr Perrett said that he was briefed by Department of Transport officers last week about the draft Regional Transport Plan for the Wide Bay, which will provide a framework for future needs.

"I grabbed the chance to provide input and local knowledge about the draft because this is the blueprint of our transport system for the next 15 years," Mr Perrett said.

"As it will be used to guide state and local government priorities the plan has been developed with significant input from local governments in the region.

"They are looking at all types of modes of transport on our region's networks and services, including inter-regional and international connections.

"I receive numerous representations from constituents concerned about our transport services and the road network.

"We need to get this right so that we can capitalise on future opportunities for the region.

"Gympie's road network is an integral component of the economic activity of this region.

"Our roads are part of major transport corridors to the north and south through the Bruce Highway and west on the Wide Bay Highway,” he said.

