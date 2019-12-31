Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Costco Australia Managing Director Patrick Noone at the Global Food Forum. Picture: Hollie Adams
Costco Australia Managing Director Patrick Noone at the Global Food Forum. Picture: Hollie Adams
News

New way to buy Costco next year

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 11:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A New Year message to members, Costco's head honcho has announced the beginning of online trade in Australia.

Members, from February will be able to order all their favourite Costco products online.

Patrick Noone, Costco Australia's managing director said the company has "had a huge 2019".

"I'm proud to announce the launch of Costco online shopping is set for this coming February," he said.

"Costco online will give all members access to our quality products at the click of a button. If you're currently a member all you need to do is head to our website.

"For non-members, sign up before February so you have access to our wide range of products delivered to your door."

Mr Noone said the warehouse giant will also have a stack of New Year specials for those looking to begin resolutions, or holiday outdoors.

"We currently have a range of top-of-the-line camping and fitness items on offer," he said.

"Members looking to update their homes will find the latest hardware, electrical and smart-home items available."

The company will also be offering a range of homewares.

Costco opened in Bundamba on May 2 this year and brought with it 280 jobs.

business costco patrick noone shopping
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New report paints grim picture for Rattler

        premium_icon New report paints grim picture for Rattler

        News Gympie council to have more questions to answer following release of damning figures.

        Gympie region businesses that went boom and bust in 2019

        premium_icon Gympie region businesses that went boom and bust in 2019

        News 2019 was a year of triumphs, tragedies and saving graces for businesses in the...

        Gympie farewells one of its driest, hottest years on record

        premium_icon Gympie farewells one of its driest, hottest years on record

        News The region has just survived one of its hottest and driest years on record, but...

        BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        Health This is the second recorded marine stinger since November.