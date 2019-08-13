New water trading platform a win for Wide Bay Burnett

TRADING water in Wide Bay-Burnett will be easier and more transparent thanks to a new online portal, according to bulk water provider Sunwater.

A press release from Sunwater today says the Waterexchange platform provides customers with immediate access to real-time information about available water allocations, transaction history and costs.

Sunwater is the first water provider in Queensland to use the tool and has placed its available allocations on the exchange.

Sunwater CEO Nicole Hollows has encouraged water customers to also consider undertaking their trading activities on the publicly available platform.

"With drought conditions still affecting much of the state, it is important water users have visibility of unsold water allocations, particularly seasonal trades,” she said.

"Increasing market transparency will lead to better utilisation of water throughout the state and we hope that moving our activities to the online platform will assist in achieving this goal.”

Customers can set up personalised portals on the platform, making it easy to buy or sell orders, bid on water auctions and keep track of trades. Trading activities are confidential, however, data relating to pricing and volumes are publicly available.

"We have received a lot of feedback about the water trading process and believe this user-friendly tool is a great solution that will benefit all customers,” Ms Hollows said.

Waterexchange is Australia's largest independent trading platform, providing opportunities for customers across Sunwater's 23 water supply schemes.

Sunwater's seasonal allocations for the 2019/2020 water year, are available on the following unique webpage: www.ruralcowater.com.au/sunwater

Users must register a new water trading account before trading can commence.

For inquiries call 13 15 89.