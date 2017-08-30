New waste treatment experiment for Mary

Baroon Pocket Dam on Obi Obi Creek a major tributary of the Mary supplies water for not only the Sunshine Coast but northern parts of Brisbane as well.

GRAVITY, sunlight and microbes are being relied on in a new approach to treating effluent headed for the upper Mary River.

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt yesterday toured an effluent treatment forest which will help treat sewage before it is discharged into upstream Mary River tributary, Obi Obi Creek.

Water and Carbon Group CEO, Jim Hunter, said a $1.5 million funding boost announced by Mr Pitt would help his company expand its work.

"This project is quite unique in that we are integrating ecology with the mechanical engineering or traditional methods of treating wastewater,” Mr Hunter said.

"We have managed to get a rainforest wetland to ... be integrated with the treatment process before the water is released back into Obi Obi Creek,” he said.

He said the process involved modern technology at the start and then microbes converting nitrate into nitrogen gas at the end.

"It's a natural process so you are just letting nature do a lot of the heavy lifting.”

Mr Hunter said it was a step away from high-tech, energy intensive wastewater management.

He said residents could be confident the water flowing into the creek system was clean.

"It won't be contaminating the waterway.”

Mr Pitt said the government's grant would help the company establish 10 pilot treatment systems to do demonstration projects on site with key clients.

"This will allow them to create employment through research and training opportunities,” Mr Pitt said.