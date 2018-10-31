New waste business to open at Monkland tomorrow

LOCALS will be able to recycle their containers while helping the environment and community with the opening of Return-It in Gympie today.

Australian recovery and waste management company, Re.Group will launch Return-It in Gympie, which provides an easy way to deposit recyclable containers.

Tying in with the introduction of the Queensland Container Refund Scheme on the same day, Return-It will have more than 100 sites across Queensland, including bulk Depots as well as convenient Express Drop Offs located in selected charity store locations.

Return-It's model is already proving successful in the ACT, where it has been fully operational since June. The model allows a person to receive a 10c refund per eligible container, while also supporting local charity groups and disability employers at the same time.

Re.Group Managing Director, David Singh said it was an exciting time for Queenslanders to take ownership of recycling while supporting their local community.

"Bringing Return-It to Queensland will give people a chance to get back on track with their recycling, putting the billions of containers used in Queensland each year, into the right place, to be recycled, rather than ending up in landfill or waterways,” said Mr Singh.

"As part of the Queensland Government's Program, 10c will be provided per container returned at Return-It Express or Depot location, which people can choose to save themselves or donate to charity.

"Social responsibility is a key component of the Return-It business model. Return-It will pay our charity partners for every eligible container that is returned through their stores, so customers are still supporting the charity even when they keep the whole 10c.”

The development of Return-It has been many years in planning and draws on international experience combined with Australian innovation and know-how to offer a multi-levelled approach to encourage uptake from the community.

Mr Singh said from the beginning it was decided that social responsibility would be the core focus.

"By connecting with charities, we have access to a broad range of people and can encourage them to create a habit of recycling. At the same time, we're providing a platform for people to get to know the impact their local charity has, whether that be Salvos, Vinnies or Lifeline Darling Downs, or the other partnerships we create,” said Mr Singh.

Along with the current charities Return-It has partnered with, the organisation plans to connect with schools, day care centres, sporting clubs and other groups to help them engage their members to recycle, while raising funds.

In contributing to societies across Queensland, Return-It has brought 100 jobs to the state and is committed to developing employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Return-It is part of Re.Group, an Australian company focused on providing high quality services for recycling and the recovery of resources from materials that society discards. With its highly credentialed team, Re.Group is supporting Australian communities to move towards a waste-free society.

The Gympie site will be Shed 4 in Smith Street on the Monkland.

https://www.returnit.com.au

http://www.re-group.com