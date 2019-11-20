New Wallabies coach revealed

Michael Cheika wish to be replaced by another Aussie wasn’t granted.

New Zealander Dave Rennie has today been announced as the new Wallabies coach.

Rennie was the favourite to replace the outgoing Michael Cheika, who chose not to seek re-appointment following Australia's World Cup quarter-final exit.

Rennie, who is currently in charge of Glasgow Warriors, has accepted a deal to coach the Wallabies through until the end of the next World Cup in France in 2023.

Cheika said upon his return from the World Cup in Japan he would like to see his position taken by an Australian coach but that hasn't played out.

Rennie will fulfil his ongoing commitments with Glasgow so won't take up his new gig until July 2020.

Rugby Australia (RA) CEO Raelene Castle said the Kiwi's appointment is "a massive coup for Australian rugby" and is confident Rennie's relationship with Director of Rugby Scott Johnson will pay dividends as Australia looks to re-establish itself as a rugby powerhouse.

"Dave Rennie was the clear standout candidate for the job, and we're thrilled to have secured his services," Castle said.

"Dave's coaching philosophy focuses equally on football and team culture, the key pillars to building sustainable success in any team. He has a proven track record in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.

"It was important to Dave to see out his contract with Glasgow and he will commence with the Wallabies at the completion of the Pro 14 season. Between now and June, the Wallabies Assistant Coaches and Director of Rugby, Scott Johnson will take the lead in working with the players under Dave's guidance and direction.

"Dave and Scott worked closely together during their time in Scotland and will join forces once again to implement Rugby Australia's National High Performance Plan. With Dave as Head Coach, and Scott managing our off-field program, the Wallabies have the right structure in place to build for the next era of sustained success."

Rennie was the frontrunner for the vacant Wallabies role.

Cheika said earlier this year he would quit if the Wallabies bombed out of the World Cup and he stayed true to his word, not seeking re-appointment after his side crashed out in the quarter-finals with a convincing loss to England.

Castle said RA started identifying possible replacements after Cheika indicated he may not continue in the job and Rennie's selection brings to an end a six-month process to find the next Wallabies coach.

Rennie coached New Zealand's Chiefs to Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013, and becomes the Wallabies' second non-Australian coach, following countryman Robbie Deans who led the side from 2008 to 2013.

Previously, the 55-year-old steered New Zealand's Under-20s to three successive world titles from 2008 and 2010 and took charge of Glasgow in the 2017/18 season.

"My wife Steph and I have spent the past few months considering our future and we're really excited about our decision," Rennie said.

"I've been coaching professionally for over 20 years and wherever I've gone, I've immersed myself in the community and culture. I believe I can make a difference here.

"There are some outstanding young men coming through the schools system. I want to create a strong connection with the Super Rugby and national age grade coaches and help them achieve their goals, which will benefit the Wallabies in time.

"When I met Raelene Castle, I was really impressed with her plans for the future of Australian Rugby and I'm keen to be part of that."

