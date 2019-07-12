New Valley cafe creates jobs, does great things for Rattler

IT'S been a baptism of fire for Janell Cox, first time owner and manager of the Click Clack Cafe at Amamoor, but she's loving it.

With a background in clerical work, the former Gympie Music Muster administrator has been neck deep in the hospitality industry with the cafe the only one catering to the many weekly visitors arriving on the Mary Valley Rattler.

"It's great. I'm really enjoying it,” Mrs Cox said.

"There was a definite need here (in Amamoor) with 180-odd people on a full train. Not one business here could deal with it.”

The business opened 11 weeks ago and has provided three new jobs in Amamoor, with two part-timers and a casual employee.

"We're all trained baristas and we do a bit of everything - from food preparation to service. You need to be able to do everything,” the former Northern Territorian said.

Even her husband rolls his sleeves up and helps out with the dishes when the need arises.

The food is all home made and the Click Clack Cafe signature scones - cheese with butter and Cedar Creek Farm Bush Food's Mountain Pepper Relish or plain with jam and cream - are fresh baked daily.

The menu includes gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian and paleo options and Mrs Cox tries to use as much local produce as possible.

She is hoping to encourage more group bookings to the cafe and already has a wedding booked for August and has already hosted family groups from Brisbane and groups like the Gympie Family History Society and various motoring clubs and associations.

She is keen to see how the business progresses over the next 12 months and said she had heard whispers the Rattler could be introducing more carriages and services, meaning more people.

"I think we've been really good for The Rattler.”