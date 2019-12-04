‘Prepared to face consequences’: ‘Toolie’ case has new twist

Teenager Zac Whiting has now spent six days in a Kuta prison cell, as his legal team desperately tries to negotiate his future.

Teenager Zac Whiting has now spent six days in a Kuta prison cell and has accepted the possibility that he will do jail time in Bali.

Australian troubleshooter John McLeod - who was once Schapelle Corby's security consultant - is negotiating a peace agreement with the Indonesian security guard who was allegedly attacked by Whiting.

Whiting is from the Sunshine Coast.

"Zac is prepared to face the consequences and that he will do time. I briefed him this morning that there is a possibility that he will be doing jail time and he will have to go through the legal process over here," Mr McLeod said.

Mr McLeod - a security consultant with Tora Solutions - has delivered a signed document to Kuta police.

Australian Security Consultant John McLeod and Edward Pangkahila, the lawyer of Zac Whiting William, at Kuta Police Station. Picture: Dicky Bisinglasi

Peace agreements and compensation are often the first step of settling assault charges outside of the judicial system. However, they are not always successful.

The maximum sentence for such an assault is two-years and eight-month behind bars. Mr McLeod, who has been talking with the families of the victim and Whiting, has told the teen not to hold out hope.

"I have told him to not have hope. We have to deal with facts. This is a factual thing and it's a police matter and not up to hope," Mr McLeod said.

‘We have to deal with facts.’ John McLeod is attempting to negotiate a peace deal with the Indonesian security guard. Picture: Dicky Bisinglasi

Adni Junus Liu is the alleged victim. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Mr McLeod believes a meeting with police later today will determine Zac's fate. "It's a police matter and it's over to them. An agreement was made," he said but refused to discuss the value of the compensation only that Zac's family have agreed on a figure.

Whiting, an up and coming AFL player and tradie's assistant, is accused of punching Burger King security guard Adni Junus Liu twice in the face with a clenched fist in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Liu claims Whiting tried to make him take responsibility for his lost phone and hit him twice to the face.

Zac Whiting pictured inside Kuta Police Station. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

The teen was on the holiday island with friends for a 'toolies' break where non-school leavers gatecrash the annual schoolies party in Bali.

"This young kid has done something silly and we are on day six in a jail cell in Indonesia with 10 of his closest friends that he has never met before. The consequences for the actions - for a moment of madness - are horrendous. And he's facing jail," Mr MacLeod said.

The trouble shooter was called in by Whiting family to help the troubled teen, who is also being represented by Indonesian lawyers.

"It was a moment of madness and there are consequences. People that come over here - young people that think violence should be met with further violence, there are consequences for it," he said.