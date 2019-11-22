New twist in Jackie Trad house saga

Jackie Trad may face a fresh probe over her purchase of a property near the Cross River Rail project after she was referred to the Ethics Committee.

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad is facing a new probe over her controversial purchase of a property near the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project.

Speaker Curtis Pitt today revealed that he had referred Ms Trad to the Ethics Committee over the matter following correspondence with the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad faces a new investigation over her Cross River Rail property purchase.

"Whilst I did not agree with all of the CCC assertions, and this was advised to the CCC through correspondence, the practical effect was that the CCC had placed material before me which I was duty bound to consider in terms of exercising the Speaker's initiative in Standing Order 268(2) to refer matters to the Ethics Committee," Mr Pitt said in his ruling.

Mr Pitt has asked the powerful committee to probe Ms Trad's failure to amend her Register of Member's Interest statement to include the three-bedroom Woolloongabba home that was purchased by a company she co-owns with her husband.

Her failure was first revealed in The Courier-Mail in July which prompted the scandal that engulfed Ms Trad and sparked a long-running investigation by the corruption watchdog.

Deb Frecklington has renewed calls for Jackie Trad to be sacked. Picture: Annette Dew

The CCC found that while Ms Trad's actions were not criminal, they should be and has recommended extraordinary new laws to make it an offence for ministers to fail to accurately declare their interests.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said it was an unprecedented move by Mr Pitt and renewed her calls for Ms Trad to be sacked.

"This has never happened before in Queensland politics and shows how deep the integrity crisis goes in the Palaszczuk Government," she said.

"It is now another test of leadership for the Premier, she must finally act and sack Jackie Trad.

"Jackie Trad's position is untenable as a decision maker while this investigation is taking place."