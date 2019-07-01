New Trump press boss’ rough day at office

New White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reportedly got bruised after she threw herself into a scrum of North Korean security personnel as she tried to make way for US reporters to cover the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The New York Post reports Grisham could be seen in videos posted online pushing against the North Korean guards to clear a path for US journalists, yelling "Go! Go!"

Donald Trump has become the first serving US president to cross into North Korea: https://t.co/mwEKbrimXv pic.twitter.com/EJNWwPV3jP — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 30, 2019

Ms Grisham, who was named last week to replace Sarah Sanders, was trying to ensure that White House press pool reporters make it to the meeting room where Mr Trump and Mr Kim were meeting in the Freedom House.

The two leaders spoke for about 50 minutes after Trump became the first sitting US president to cross the Demilitarised Zone into North Korea.

Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted a photo of Grisham on her Twitter account, saying the incident added to a "madcap day at the DMZ."

US President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarised Zone. Picture: Getty

"​New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows​," Jacobs wrote in the posting.

​CNN reporter Jim Acosta tweeted that a source said Grisham was a "bit bruised" in an "all-out brawl."

To add to madcap day at DMZ, the North Korean security was a little overzealous, at times trying to block US reporters’ view.



New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows. pic.twitter.com/LYWhbJFkF5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 30, 2019

Ms Grisham succeeded Ms Sanders, whose last day was Friday, after serving as the press secretary for First Lady Melania Trump.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is reprinted here with permission.