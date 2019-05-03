Menu
Snake catcher David Wiedman is accused of shooting a man in the face with an arrow.
Snake catcher David Wiedman is accused of shooting a man in the face with an arrow. Contributed
New trial for snake catcher accused of shooting man in face

Sherele Moody
by
3rd May 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM
A SNAKE catcher and experienced archer found guilty of shooting another man in the face with an arrow has had his conviction quashed and a new trial ordered.

In September 2018, a Toowoomba jury found David Gregory Wiedman intentionally caused grievous bodily harm to Cameron Keith Boyce when he shot an arrow that hit Mr Boyce in the chin, causing a 6cm cut.

Mr Wiedman appealed the conviction, arguing he did shoot the arrow but did not intend to hurt Mr Boyce.

He argued the jury reached an unreasonable verdict when it found he "intended" to harm the victim.

The Court of Appeal agreed and has ordered a new trial for Mr Wiedman and that the conviction be set aside.

