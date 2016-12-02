37°
News

New towers will boost local mobile reception

Jacob Carson | 2nd Dec 2016 5:05 PM
POOR RECEPTION: It could take up to two years for better phone signals in some parts of the Gympie region
POOR RECEPTION: It could take up to two years for better phone signals in some parts of the Gympie region

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOBILE reception black spots in the Gympie region may be a thing of the past, thanks to new investment in the area by Telstra - but they may have to wait up to two years to enjoy the benefits.

As part of round two of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program, locals in Tansey and motorists on Pomona Kin Kin Rd will have access to regular coverage.

"As the carrier with the nation's largest mobile footprint and the first to bring 4G mobile services to regional Australia, we know that increased coverage is the number one priority for people and businesses in regional Australia,” says Telstra Area General Manger May Boisen.

"We are excited to now be delivering coverage to even more areas like Tansey and along Pomona Kin Kin Rd.”

These areas around Gympie are just two of around 577 black spots around the country that will hopefully be connected as part of the program.

It represents a $486 million investment from Telstra, federal and state governments and local councils.

"We have already rolled out expanded coverage to numerous locations across the state and the nation under the MBSP and it's fair to say it's been a game-changer for those communities,” Ms Boisen adds.

Telstra hopes to improve mobile phone coverage across Queensland over the next four to five years, representing an investment of up to $1 billion.

For the time being, Telstra is hoping to roll out round two of the program in the next year or two.

It's hoped improved reception will enable businesses to operate and connect more comprehensively.

"Thousands of people in rural and regional areas can now talk with family, friends and run their businesses more effectively,” Ms Boisen says.

"The improved coverage will increase access to new technologies for key regional sectors like agriculture, transport, mining and tourism.”

The news comes weeks after it was revealed customers still on 2G networks would soon have their service cut off by Telstra, representing a push toward new technology.

With a more technologically-oriented approach now a necessity for many rural businesses, Ms Boisen said it was only natural regional areas would have to move with the times. "[We have] a proud 100 year history of investing in the bush, we listened closely to the local community and put forward another strong bid,” she says.

"By working we can expand more services to regional Australia.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  phone reception phone towers telstra

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

For all the seasons

For all the seasons

David Crossley lives and photographs our way of life

MP warns of rates rises and job losses in Gympie

Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Gympie council to lift rates and lose jobs from IR changes: Perrett

Big dog attack fines

Gympie Magistrates Court

Dog owners fined thousands after duck and chook killings

THINGS TO DO

Looking for something to do?

Local Partners

Gympie family's Christmas wish after horror setback

There are difficult days ahead after another serious setback for 12-year-old Ethan Fuller.

Anger after flowers removed from grave site

UNIMPRESSED: Lynne Mansell at the now bare grave of Pam Carrie.

Lynne Mansell is devastated after her silk flowers were removed.

THINGS TO DO

Looking for something to do?

Fun for all at festive Widgee markets and chook sale

FEATHERED FRIENDS: Ezrah and Nikodah Hanson check out the poultry the chook sale at Widgee Rural tomorrow (Saturday, December 3).

Widgee gears up for Christmas

What's on around Gympie region over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie community diary

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

RICKY Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years, titled 'Humanity'.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis won't be naming her second child 'Hawkeye'

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!

27 Sproule Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $334,000

Come and see for yourself this is a big open plan home. The front tiled entrance leads you to the first large open living area which flows past the dining area to...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

High Position,Views on 2981m2 + SHED

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $363,000

Welcome to this large brick home with 3 living areas, central kitchen, a very large undercover rear verandah, and extra high shedding at the rear of the property...

Style,Sophistication,Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive master built home. This stunning home is located in an...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

GLENWOOD GEM

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $263,000

No electricity bills! This modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2 is solar powered. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen, the oven is brand new and never used. Two way...

LOCATION LOCATION

89A Exhibition Rd, Southside 4570

0 0 1 $125,000

1586 m2 at the Southside. The shed is already built (powered) and there is heaps of room to build your home. Large shed with roller door, loads of storage...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS

37 Canberra Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

Located at Cooloola Cove, this is the ultimate property for the first home buyer. The property boasts 3 roomy sized bedrooms with polished timber flooring.

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!