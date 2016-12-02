New towers will boost local mobile reception

POOR RECEPTION: It could take up to two years for better phone signals in some parts of the Gympie region

MOBILE reception black spots in the Gympie region may be a thing of the past, thanks to new investment in the area by Telstra - but they may have to wait up to two years to enjoy the benefits.

As part of round two of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program, locals in Tansey and motorists on Pomona Kin Kin Rd will have access to regular coverage.

"As the carrier with the nation's largest mobile footprint and the first to bring 4G mobile services to regional Australia, we know that increased coverage is the number one priority for people and businesses in regional Australia,” says Telstra Area General Manger May Boisen.

"We are excited to now be delivering coverage to even more areas like Tansey and along Pomona Kin Kin Rd.”

These areas around Gympie are just two of around 577 black spots around the country that will hopefully be connected as part of the program.

It represents a $486 million investment from Telstra, federal and state governments and local councils.

"We have already rolled out expanded coverage to numerous locations across the state and the nation under the MBSP and it's fair to say it's been a game-changer for those communities,” Ms Boisen adds.

Telstra hopes to improve mobile phone coverage across Queensland over the next four to five years, representing an investment of up to $1 billion.

For the time being, Telstra is hoping to roll out round two of the program in the next year or two.

It's hoped improved reception will enable businesses to operate and connect more comprehensively.

"Thousands of people in rural and regional areas can now talk with family, friends and run their businesses more effectively,” Ms Boisen says.

"The improved coverage will increase access to new technologies for key regional sectors like agriculture, transport, mining and tourism.”

The news comes weeks after it was revealed customers still on 2G networks would soon have their service cut off by Telstra, representing a push toward new technology.

With a more technologically-oriented approach now a necessity for many rural businesses, Ms Boisen said it was only natural regional areas would have to move with the times. "[We have] a proud 100 year history of investing in the bush, we listened closely to the local community and put forward another strong bid,” she says.

"By working we can expand more services to regional Australia.”