New threat heightens Gympie's dangerous fire conditions

Forecast storms and the threat of dry lightning are expected heighten the region's fire risk.

BAD fire conditions around the Gympie region are expected to be made worse tomorrow thanks to an unlikely development - storms.

While it might sound like watery relief is finally on the way, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said those cells expected to develop tomorrow will be lacking in the rainfall department.

Instead they will bring dry lightning and "gusty and erratic” winds with the potential to hit speeds of 40-50km/h.

"It won't help in terms of fighting fires,” Ms Wong said.

This was on top of an already high temperature forecast to max out at 32C tomorrow, 6C above the September average.

Ms Wong said the high fire rating will be "very high tomorrow, and likely to remain very high on Wednesday”.

That day's temperature would be a little cooler with an expected cap of 29C and then dropping to about 27C by the end of the week.

And there were other promising signs, too.

Ms Wong said an incoming trough will bring some moisture back into the area at the end of the week, bringing with it some "light showers” around the coast.

However, she said these showers "are probably not going to reach fire affected areas (inland)”.