St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
New thermal tech to check temps at front door

Carlie Walker
15th May 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 16th May 2020 4:25 PM
THERMAL imaging technology has been installed at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital to ensure people visiting the facility have their temperature quickly and accurately assessed before entering.

The hospital is one of the first in the state to employ the technology.

The advanced temperature checking technology forms part of the hospital's comprehensive COVID-19 screening process which is in place to ensure the continued safety of its patients, staff and doctors.

The person entering the hospital stands in a designated area in front of the high-tech scanning equipment and an alarm sounds if their temperature is above 37.4 degrees.

A hospital staff member is also in place to monitor temperatures, ask screening questions and ensure visitor restrictions are observed.

St Stephen's Hospital Acting General Manager Katrina Ryan, said the technology was fast, efficient and accurate and has replaced the manual temperature checking process that was formerly in place.

