New therapy option saves cancer patients hours of travelling

PAM Friske said she was an emotional wreck when she was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2001.

Having caught the tumour early, she was able to have surgery to remove it with no further treatment.

This year, scans found another two tumours but, thanks to Icon Cancer Centre Maroochydore now delivering stereotactic radiation therapy, the 73-year-old from Gympie said she felt at ease knowing she was being treated with the latest technology.

And she was the first lung cancer patient to receive the treatment on the Sunshine Coast.

"This time around I'm not as worried," Mrs Friske said.

"I'm very grateful I only have to travel about 45 minutes each way to the Icon centre to receive my treatment.

"If I had to go to Brisbane, that would mean facing traffic and would add another hour to our journey."

Previously, people were required to travel to Brisbane to receive comparable treatment.

Icon Cancer Centre is the first oncology provider on the Coast to offer the advanced technique used to treat, small well-defined brain and lung tumours.

Mrs Friske's tumours are only 1cm in diameter so SRT was recommended.

SRT delivers pinpoint precision radiation to the individual tumours while minimising radiation dose to surrounding healthy organs and tissue.

"Previously, for a lot of these cancer cases we would need to radiate more of the area around the tumour," radiation oncologist Dr Myo Min said.

"This treatment is also effective for patients with secondary brain cancer as previously we would radiate the entire brain.

"This can be uncomfortable for the patient and cause increased side effects such as headaches, hair loss and nausea."

Dr Min said SRT therapy reduced side effects, allowing patients a better quality of life.

And that's what it has done for Mrs Friske, who is surrounded by her family and now able to spend her retirement sewing and making porcelain dolls.

She has had four sessions of radiation on the right lung and will be going back soon to receive treatment to the left lung.