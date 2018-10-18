New system for Gympie regional cricket will test teams

Cricket: As Gympie's Regional season starts this Saturday, the changes to the playing roster will test the players.

The two-day games have been scrapped and will only have one-day matches with a tight rooster.

Harlequins and Wests will battle it out at Albert Park this Saturday.

"The shorter overs will test us but it should be good,” Harlequins A-grade captain Luke Lidbetter said.

"It will be about three minutes per over and we will have to plan a bit beforehand and have fielding tactics in place.”

With the rain cancelling training, Lidbetter is ready to get back onto the pitch.

"I spent a season off last year and back into it now after injuries,” he said.

"It will be good playing just the one-day matches because it is hard to get a team together two weeks in a row with people's work commitments.”

Wests will use the start of the season to blood a few players.

"We will be putting a few young ones through and just a matter of experienced players stepping up to see how we go,” Wests' captain Graeme Bembrick said.

"The biggest thing will be trying to get consistency which is what we lacked last season.

"The first game of the year is good to bring in these young players.”

Harlequins v Wests at 12.30pm at Albert Park, Saturday, October 19.