New state president makes Gympie region history

GYMPIE has its first ever president of the Older Women's Network of Queensland, with 79-year-old Lee Hodgson taking on the role as chief of the state's seven branches after 17 years in the organisation.

Ms Hodgson, who retired in Gympie after spending her working career in Sydney and Brisbane, agreed to commence her biggest role within the "worldwide network looking after the needs and interests of older women”, but said she was never expecting the honour.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I worked two jobs for all my life, so I never really thought this would happen,” she said.

"When I gave up work I decided I was going to give something back to people that needed it, that was always a very strong passion in my life.

"I started volunteering here in Gympie but I never envisioned that I would be where I am today.

"It's a great achievement and I feel very privileged that I have been given this chance. I've got a very strong passion for the network because of our aims and the views that we have.”

A previous volunteer for the local library and meals on wheels, as well as a committee member for various community groups in Gympie and Curra, Ms Hodgson said her strong interests in helping people would continue to inspire her efforts for OWN.

"It's important to give older women a voice; they lose it as they get older, and that's one of my passions,” she said.

"We also do a lot of work in the community. We're really involved with the homeless, disadvantaged and affordable housing and that's my great passion in life: to give people something in life they may not have.”

As far as her new role is concerned, Ms Hodgson now takes the leadership role for 400 members across seven state branches, including a team of 72 in Gympie.

She said she would continue to work hard as long as she was able, and bring big things to Gympie at every opportunity.

"It's quite a big organisation; I have to look after all the branches and be involved with starting new branches which we're already doing on the Gold Coast.

"I have to listen to the voices of our community, hear problems and take them to the head office.

"It's a big challenge, it's very new but I'm looking forward to it.

"I've been asked to have our next AGM here in Gympie ... so that's my achievement and will bring a lot of people here for two days.”

"I love doing what I do, I'll be 80 early next year and I'm hoping I can still do it when I'm 90.”