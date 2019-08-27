New State law causes hiccup for Gympie's rates

Gympie's rates notices have been stalled by a legal technicality caused by the State Government's new waste levy.

THE State Government's new waste levy has caused a "slight delay" in Gympie Regional Council's latest rates notices - but they will soon be in the mail.

Questions about when they would arrive swirled across social media yesterday given the council's advertised August delivery date is almost at an end.

Speculation included a "printing problem" had caused the delay, but a council spokeswoman said the waste levy was the culprit.

Notices will arrive on residents' doorsteps by early next week, she said.

"Rates notices will be sent out via email on Friday, August 30, and will arrive in mailboxes from Monday, September 2.

"This is a slight delay from 2018 as council needed to ensure the new State waste levy was included into the (council's) revenue statement which will be tabled at the August Ordinary meeting (today).

"Council also wanted to ensure the wording was correct and sought legal advice to ensure this was the case.

She said there is no costs to households as a result of the waste levy, and the timeframe to take advantage of the 10 per cent general rates discount remained.

"There are no changes to the length of time for the discount or the final payment," she said.