New stages for this year’s Targa revealed

MAREEBA is the winner of this year's Targa Great Barrier Reef course revealed today.

The Tablelands town will get two stages of the 214km-long course and a lunch stop during the three-day event from August 30-September 1.

Plans to include a section of the Captain Cook Highway between Palm Cove and Port Douglas, the Rex Range between Mossman and Julatten and Mission Beach are on hold for further talks with councils.

Abbey McDonald presents the medals to Peter Quinn and John Johnson in their Lotus at the Cairns Convention Centre at the end of the 2018 Targa Great Barrier Reef. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said organisers had promised to include Mareeba this year.

The Mareeba sections on the second day include Springmount Rd from Oaky Creek to the dragstrip and Chewko Rd.

Mr Perry said the route was longer than last year's inaugural event.

"Course design in Targa events tends to be evolution, not revolution, so the extras included this year certainly further enhance an already excellent course from 2018," he said.

"I think the inclusion of the Mareeba section will provide exciting and new challenges for competitors and also some great spectator opportunities for the fans."

Targa Great Barrier Reef 2019 stage map.

The rally again starts with a short 6km run through Green Hill plus four other stages including the Gillies Range (19.47km) and Lake Morris Rd (up and down, total 23km).

Leg 3 starts with the Kuranda Range stage comprising 11.31km followed by the 13.5km of Malanda, 14.5km (Moregatta), 28.8km each of Millaa Millaa and Palmerston before the event ends with the 16th special stage, Theresa Creek (14.5km).

Nik Prieston and Dylan Braithwaite in a 1975 Fiat 131 Abarth Rallye on the Upper Barron stage of the 2018 Targa Great Barrier Reef. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

More than 280 entries have been accepted for the event, a 40 per cent increase.

Mr Perry said some parts of the Cook Highway had been ruled out because they were too fast and there was only a suitable 6km section at Wangetti, which was too short.

He said closing the Rex Range at the same time as the Cook Highway section and cassowaries on the Rex Range and at Mission Beach were issues as well.