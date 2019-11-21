New sport finds followers in Gympie

THE new sport Gelsoft has taken off in Gympie, thanks to the efforts of The Farm Gelsoft president Adrian Louis.

Using a blaster, which shoots gel bullets, participants make their way through a field and shoot at opponents.

Adrian Louis

“It is where a bunch of guys get together and do military-style simulations, fighting or battles,” Louis said. “It is usually outdoors but there are indoor fields around southeast Queensland. The blasters or guns are complete replicas of actual weapons. You can get Glocks, 9mm, shotguns and machine guns. The ammunition we use is fully biodegradable rubber pellets.”

The club is located at Mothar Mountain and grew after Louis bought his blaster and wanted a place to use it.

Jareth Gatward

“I bought a Gelsoft gun and I wanted somewhere to play and I put the feelers out on social media and asked if there were like-minded people. I got a few personal messages and I asked if people had property to donate which we could use and we received an offer. We went out and had a look at the property and it was love at first sight,” Louis said.

“We started with about 10 members and are getting close to 200 on the Facebook page.”

The club will be shooting this Saturday at 1pm. For more information contact the Facebook group The Farm Gelsoft Field.