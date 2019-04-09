Menu
SHOE REPAIRS: Gympie's James (Jimmy) Waldock recently opened a new business called Gympie Shoe Repair at 2 Johnstone Road, Gympie.

Business

New Southside business a 'shoe-in' for the region

Philippe Coquerand
by
9th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
A NEW business has opened up on the Southside and is set to cater to an entirely different clientele.

James 'Jimmy' Waldock opened Gympie Shoe Repair less than two months ago, specialising in boot repair from RM Williams to riding boots.




Mr Waldock doesn't just repair shoes and boots, but he also cuts keys, engraves and fixes watches.

It's a trade that runs in the Waldock family.

"I've worked in the shoe repair industry for over 25 years, he said.

"I worked for Mister Minit for nine years before my father opened up a business called Keychain and that is where I became operations manager.”




Mr Waldock said opening up his own business gave himself an outlet where he could just work on his passion, which was shoes.

"I am caring for my son so I can't look for work as he is at school two hours a day, so this gives me an outlet to make money, he said.

"The good thing about my business is that I can go out to people's houses and businesses, pick up and deliver, obviously there has to be a minimum dollar for me to do that.

"I just love the leather smell of RM Williams boots. You have to enjoy working with your hands in this type of trade. I take a lot of pride in my work and will always put in 100 per cent.”

Gympie Shoe Repairs is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and for emergency repairs via prior arrangement.

Please phone Mr Waldock on 0408 201 971 to make a booking.

Gympie Times

