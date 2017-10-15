22°
New site for Tin Can Bay pony group 'unsuitable'

Rezoning could force the Think Like a Pony Youth Program to close their Tin Can Bay group.
by Letter to the Editor from Cameron Henderson

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I READ with dismay the news that the Harries family are being evicted from the site they have operated their Buckaroo Horsemanship business.

A family business that has operated for nine years in the same location on disused sports grounds.

For those that do not know about this business, I encourage you to visit their Facebook page and website

A recent decision by the Gympie Regional Council has seen this land rezoned and I've been told this land may be redeveloped as park land?

I ask why, as I'm sure many in the community are aware of the work this family does in the community with youth from the area and even further afield.

They are a family that live and are active in the community which we may lose due to this decision.

Where is consultation with the community from a council that claims to be involved in the community?

Social media is full of comments supporting this family, with many not knowing the fate of the business until now.

Council has offered a solution in their mind consisting of three acres (1.2ha) near the gun club with no power, water or fencing.

Just being near the gun club would be reason to render it unsuitable for the horses with the sounds of gunfire being unsettling for the animals.

I would like to ask that any person concerned with this decision to write their local councillor and express dissatisfaction at this decision.

Cameron Henderson,

President

Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Inc

(Abridged)

