New show gives Cinderella a Gympie twist

OUTRAGEOUS characters and risque comedy are the heart of Gympie's new theatre restaurant show.

The Vegemite Adventures in the Broken Down Shire of Gimpy-Gimpy, or Willie Short'un Takes a Bride, is the the latest offering from the Zodiac Players and director Peter Blyth said the show was a Cinderella adaptation which had never been performed anywhere before.

Of course, the cast had been eager to take up the challenge.

"They've been going very well,” he said. "We had to start from scratch... in rehearsal it had to be modified and reworked.”

The show tells the story of Kevin 07, exiled to the broken shire of Gimpy-Gimpy by the wicked Cardinal Abbott.

ZODIAC SIGN: Gympie's new show has a broken-down Kevin 07 (Andrew Newton) trying to find his feet in the bizarre new place of Gimpy-Gimpy. Contributed

Penniless, he is faced with the prospect of selling off one of his three daughters - Cinderella, and the "ugly twins” Viagra and Vibrator - to Prince Willie Short'un, who is unfortunately too preoccupied with his own muscles to see anything else.

Add in an ambitious Sir Christopher Pine-nuts, and fairy godmother Red Julia and you have got a madcap recipe for hilarious disaster.

Mr Blyth said even without any paying customers the atmosphere had already been raucous.

"Some nights we're really laughing about it,” he said.

"The cast has been almost an audience at times.”

Buttons Wong Brown (Andrew Hosking) takes Sir John the Cockrane's prize bull, Turnbull, for a walk. Contributed

The range of over-the-top characters on offer all have theatrical roots, and can clearly be seen in the likes of Viagra (played by Brendan Allen, husband of Gympie's Stay at Home Mum guru Jody Allen) and Vibrator (Ken Welton).

Calling them "typical pantomime dames”, Mr Blyth said the duo were loving the chance to push an envelope the other cast could not.

"They say things the ordinary characters wouldn't get away with.”

Performances will be held on June 1, 2 and 3, at the Gympie Civic Centre from 6.30pm.

Admission is $69 and includes a three course meal catered by Kingston House Impressions Restaurant.

Bookings can be made at the Musicians Garage, or by calling 5483 7879.