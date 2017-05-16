26°
News

New show gives Cinderella a Gympie twist

scott kovacevic
| 16th May 2017 5:30 PM
The little German beer maids (Brendan Allen and Ken Welton).
The little German beer maids (Brendan Allen and Ken Welton). Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

OUTRAGEOUS characters and risque comedy are the heart of Gympie's new theatre restaurant show.

The Vegemite Adventures in the Broken Down Shire of Gimpy-Gimpy, or Willie Short'un Takes a Bride, is the the latest offering from the Zodiac Players and director Peter Blyth said the show was a Cinderella adaptation which had never been performed anywhere before.

Of course, the cast had been eager to take up the challenge.

"They've been going very well,” he said. "We had to start from scratch... in rehearsal it had to be modified and reworked.”

The show tells the story of Kevin 07, exiled to the broken shire of Gimpy-Gimpy by the wicked Cardinal Abbott.

ZODIAC SIGN: Gympie&#39;s new show has a broken-down Kevin 07 (Andrew Newton) trying to find his feet in the bizarre new place of Gimpy-Gimpy.
ZODIAC SIGN: Gympie's new show has a broken-down Kevin 07 (Andrew Newton) trying to find his feet in the bizarre new place of Gimpy-Gimpy. Contributed

Penniless, he is faced with the prospect of selling off one of his three daughters - Cinderella, and the "ugly twins” Viagra and Vibrator - to Prince Willie Short'un, who is unfortunately too preoccupied with his own muscles to see anything else.

Add in an ambitious Sir Christopher Pine-nuts, and fairy godmother Red Julia and you have got a madcap recipe for hilarious disaster.

Mr Blyth said even without any paying customers the atmosphere had already been raucous.

"Some nights we're really laughing about it,” he said.

"The cast has been almost an audience at times.”

Buttons Wong Brown (Andrew Hosking) takes Sir John the Cockrane&#39;s prize bull, Turnbull, for a walk.
Buttons Wong Brown (Andrew Hosking) takes Sir John the Cockrane's prize bull, Turnbull, for a walk. Contributed

The range of over-the-top characters on offer all have theatrical roots, and can clearly be seen in the likes of Viagra (played by Brendan Allen, husband of Gympie's Stay at Home Mum guru Jody Allen) and Vibrator (Ken Welton).

Calling them "typical pantomime dames”, Mr Blyth said the duo were loving the chance to push an envelope the other cast could not.

"They say things the ordinary characters wouldn't get away with.”

Performances will be held on June 1, 2 and 3, at the Gympie Civic Centre from 6.30pm.

Admission is $69 and includes a three course meal catered by Kingston House Impressions Restaurant.

Bookings can be made at the Musicians Garage, or by calling 5483 7879.

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment gympie theatre whatson

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Go GourMAY and get a real taste for the Gympie region

Go GourMAY and get a real taste for the Gympie region

Region's chefs join Matt Golinksi for five-course degustation of local produce for GourMAY

New show gives Cinderella a Gympie twist

The little German beer maids (Brendan Allen and Ken Welton).

Zodiac players put risque and outrageous on the menu.

Man hits father for insulting family members

The Gympie Magistrates Court.

Gympie court orders man to community service

Safety work starts on historic bridge

The iconic Dickabram Bridge will be closed for safety works.

Iconic bridge to be closed for safety works.

Local Partners

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

LONG-time Sunshine Coast rail advocate Jeff Addison believes talk of a bullet train linking the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay is a fantasy.

Innovation the allen key to mum's own business

Kylie Roberts has created a job for herself by shopping and delivering Ikea products for clients.

Sunshine Coast mum takes tough job market into own hands

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

New show gives Cinderella a Gympie twist

The little German beer maids (Brendan Allen and Ken Welton).

Zodiac players put risque and outrageous on the menu.

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

ED SHEERAN is music’s man of the moment which is why fans are, right now, directing all of their fury at Australia’s biggest ticketsellers over missing out.

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

2 defy your expectations!

109 Benson Road, Chatsworth 4570

5 2 6 $665,000!

Wow! Wow! And Wow! Looking for the WOW factor? Looking for that one property that is a cut above the rest? Then this is the property you have been searching for!

Picture Perfect...Paint a Perfect Picture...

13 Dryandra Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $350,000

Get the family ready for the perfect photo and have it framed inside your new home. This is the home you have been searching for. Put your feet up and start...

&quot;IT&#39;S TIME&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $439,000

Picture your growing family here 1.5 acres of fruit trees, natives, and low maintenance gardens, dog proof fencing and school bus at your door. Within minutes to...

LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH A LARGE TRADIES SHED

34 Erin Drive, Curra 4570

House 4 2 6 $349,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a large 4 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a flat fully fenced 2.5 acres with a large shed. The home has an open plan...

NEAR NEW BRICK HOME AT GLENWOOD

107 Arborfour Road, Glenwood 4570

House 4 2 2 $280,000

Situated on an elevated 1.75 acre fully fenced block is this fairly new 4 bedroom lowset brick home. The home has built-ins in all bedrooms plus an ensuite in the...

LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET?

146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 2 $190,000

Established between the trees, this well-presented block home has so much to offer and is just what you have been looking for. This spacious one bedroom home...

4 BEDROOM LOWSET BRICK HOME CLOSE TO TOWN

98 Anne Marie Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 6 $420,000

Situated 5 minutes north of Gympie up high in a quiet area of Chatsworth is a 4 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced 3 acres. The home has an open plan...

INDULGE IN URBAN LIFESTYLE

5 Maidment Court, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $395,000

You can't look past this impressive executive family home offered in the popular Fairview Park Estate on a 704m2 allotment. Conveniently located near Gympie...

FINALISE ESTATE - MUST BE SOLD

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!