Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New shocking detail found in George Floyd's autopsy

by Sam Clench
4th Jun 2020 2:10 PM

 

The medical examiner's office in Minnesota has released its full, 20-page autopsy report on George Floyd's death.

His official cause of death is listed as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression", which in plain english of course means the knee pressing into his neck resulted in cardiac arrest.

The examiner found Mr Floyd had a number of injuries, including "cutaneous blunt force injuries" on his forehead, face and upper lip, "mucosal injuries" inside his lips, "blunt force injuries" on his shoulders, hands, elbows and legs and "patterned contusions of the wrists", which were caused by handcuffs.

He suffered from three underlying conditions - severe "arteriosclerotic heart disease", "hypertensive heart disease" and an "incidental" tumour on the left side of his pelvis.

Mr Floyd had also contracted the coronavirus at some point. A nasal swab taken after his death tested positive for the disease, but he appears to have contracted it almost two months earlier.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 george floyd race riots usa politics us race riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        premium_icon Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        Health Frisky Sunshine Coast residents are being advised to wrap it before they tap it as doctors grapple with a rise in sexually transmitted infections.

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather There is promise of warmer weather on the horizon

        Fury over Inskip campsite bungle

        premium_icon Fury over Inskip campsite bungle

        News Residents slam State Government for mixed messages

        Jobs on horizon as State gifts council $4 million windfall

        premium_icon Jobs on horizon as State gifts council $4 million windfall

        News The only question now: what will the money be spent on?