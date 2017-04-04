New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

A long-awaited school crossing will finally be installed on Glastonbury Rd.

WORK has commenced on a long-awaited school crossing zone on Glastonbury Rd at Southside.

When completed, the works will feature signage indicating the area as a shared zone on the nearby service road, meaning motorists must give way to pedestrians and the speed limit slowed to 10km/h.

"Footpaths and bollards will guide students to the crossing and signs will be in place alerting motorists of children crossing," Wide Bay Burnett District Director of transport and main roads Stephen Mallows says.

"As part of the works, a short dedicated right-turn lane will be line-marked on Glastonbury Rd into the school's car park to separate traffic movement."

Glastonbury Rd is a main thoroughfare to two schools in Southside - Cooloola Christian College and Gympie South State School.

Mr Mallows says efforts would be undertaken to minimise any major disruptions to vehicle traffic while the works are underway.

"Supervisors will be watching the crossing, including the nearby Eel Creek Rd intersection for gaps where students can safely cross," he says.

"I also remind drivers to take extra care after the Easter break and stay alert near schools."

Construction will be taking place from Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm over the Easter school holidays, with weather permitting.

"There's always a lot more happening on the road when school goes back," Mr Mallows says.

"Please slow down around schools and travel at the correct speed."