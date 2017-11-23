New schedule set for council

Councillors hope new monthly meeting system will allow for more information, debate and public involvement.

MONTHLY debate will be the way forward for Gympie Regional Council, with councillors accepting a 12 meeting schedule in 2018.

As part of the change, councillors will also be provided agendas one week before the meetings, instead of the current two working day lead time.

The longer time with reports was welcomed by Councillor Glen Hartwig.

"You get an agenda at 5pm on Friday, and it's hard to catch them (staff for questions) on Monday,” he said, adding they should be available to the public earlier too.

With one report this year containing several hundred pages it would also allow councillors time to be more abreast of topics.

"I'm not sure how many of you will put your hand up and say you read all 800 pages,” he said to the other councillors, eliciting laughter from the room and an amused reply from Mayor Mick Curran that "there were plenty of pictures in it for you”.

While the original motion proposed Thursday meetings, a second motion from Cr Mark McDonald resulted in the council keeping them on Wednesdays.

The motion was adopted by a vote of six to three.

Crs Hartwig, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane voted against the motion, in particular the decision to keep Wednesdays.

Cr Cochrane said the council was missing a chance to get people involved.

"If council so desires I won't be upset by it... I think it's a lost opportunity for our community, but we can't have a meeting without councillors,” Cr Cochrane said.

Cr Smerdon was concerned in the drop in ordinary meeting numbers, Cr Curran said if the new program did not work then they could always vote to return to a three week schedule.