Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has introduced new camping zones to help reduce congestion at Teewah Beach.
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has introduced new camping zones to help reduce congestion at Teewah Beach.
Environment

New rules to reduce congestion at beach camping spot

Tegan Annett
2nd Feb 2021 9:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

New rules to help reduce congestion and protect the environment apply to a beach camping spot that attracts 200,000 visitors a year.

Seven camping zones have been established at Teewah Beach on the Cooloola Coast, north of Noosa, to reduce risks of rock falls from eroding dunes.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said the changes were not in response to recent complaints about rubbish left by campers.

More than 20 good reasons to hit Rainbow Beach festival

$2 oysters, local brews: Inside fun new Coast eatery

However he expected the new zones would reduce bad behaviour.

"The new zones will also improve the booking system," he said.

"Campers can now choose a zone they wish to camp in.

"Previously, campers applied for a camping permit but were unable to pre-book their preferred location.

"Instead, they were issued a permit to camp along a 14km section of beach wherever they managed to find a spot."

New camping zones have been introduced to Teewah Beach.
New camping zones have been introduced to Teewah Beach.

The spokesman said the new rules would also allow seasonal rotation and temporary closures of camping zones for maintenance and management of potential environmental risks.

"Some areas of the beach were at a high risk to rock falls from eroding dunes," the spokesman said.

Destroyed camping gear and rubbish were left at Teewah Beach recently.
Destroyed camping gear and rubbish were left at Teewah Beach recently.

The zones will also help rangers identify non-compliant campers and better manage emergency responses to wildfires, storms or other events.

"The changes were not introduced following recent issues in the park when rubbish was left behind by campers following a storm, but they will assist in the future management of these types of impacts to the area," he said.

"Improved visitor experiences are also expected following the introduction of fixed and mobile number plate recognition technology."

noosa northshore queensland parks and wildlife service rainbow beach sunshine coast camping spots teewah beach camping
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Counselling offered to students after teacher's shock death

        Premium Content Counselling offered to students after teacher's shock death

        News Heartbroken students of a Port Douglas school will be offered counselling following the death of a “vibrant teacher” after a hiking tragedy in Cairns.

        • 2nd Feb 2021 9:27 AM
        Big guns reveal ‘state of the region’ to business community

        Premium Content Big guns reveal ‘state of the region’ to business community

        Business The Gympie Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2021 with a breakfast meeting early...

        Police forced to subdue wanted Curra man with pepper spray

        Premium Content Police forced to subdue wanted Curra man with pepper spray

        News The 25yo started swinging and told police: “I’ll punch you in the head if you spray...

        Driver dies after truck plunges down embankment

        Premium Content Driver dies after truck plunges down embankment

        Breaking Police have delivered worst news possible to family of man killed