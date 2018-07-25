New rules for Gympie councillors, airport on agenda today

CONTROVERSY: Rules brought in at the Kybong airport last year have attracted a lot of feedback from the public.

Frances Klein

TOWN planning will take centre stage at today's Gympie Regional Council meeting, with the aerodrome, an over-50s centre and new rules for councillors on the agenda.

In the wake of new State Government legislation introduced in response to recent controversies in local government, councillors are expected to endorse new guidelines that will severely reduce their involvement in planning matters.

Design maps of the proposed development on Smerdon Rd for over-50s. Gympie Regional Council

Under the rules, councillors will no longer be able to attend pre-development application meetings, meet with applicants with or without staff during the assessment process, or be involved in the appeals process in an attempt to negotiate an outcome.

Feedback from the public over the Kybong aerodrome has also been received, with much of it about new rules adopted by the council last year.

A ban on helicopter hovering was particularly controversial, with the council report admitting that the "no hovering” rule prohibits all helicopter movements - including two operators at the airport who service and repair helicopters. It is proposed the rule be changed to "no helicopter training”, and that it be reviewed.

An aerial photo of the subdivision site on Smerdon Rd, Southside. Gympie Regional Council

Detailed design on a parallel taxiway has also started.

Plans for a proposed over-50s home on Smerdon Rd will also be tabled before councillors. It is recommended for approval, subject to extensive conditions.