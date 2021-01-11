Menu
Gympie residents who have been in the greater Brisbane area since January 2 are required to wear masks inside public buildings under new State Government COVID-19 rules.
New rule for Gympie residents who visited Brisbane recently

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 4:40 PM
Gympie region residents who have been in the greater Brisbane area since January 2 are required to wear masks when inside public buildings or unable to otherwise keep socially distant.

These new rules have been handed down by the State Government as part of its effort to keep a new mutated strain of the virus from spreading.

This new requirement has already been shared on the Gympie Amateur Basketball social media page, with a formal notice telling players who have been inside the hot spot they are not allowed in unless wearing a mask.

Residents headed to places like the Pavilion and have been inside the greater Brisbane area since the start of the year will need to wear a mask.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Council communications manager Sharna Rowley said the State Government’s rules extended beyond council owned buildings

“Following the advice and requirements from Queensland Health, anyone who has travelled to or from the Brisbane area is required to wear a mask where social distancing is not an option.

“This requirement relates to all buildings and spaces, not just council owned facilities,” Mrs Rowley said.

