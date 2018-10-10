Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Executive director of medical services Dr Piotr Swierkowski, 43, was arrested on Monday night and charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship.
Executive director of medical services Dr Piotr Swierkowski, 43, was arrested on Monday night and charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship. Photo Contributed
News

New 'revelation' to be made against Coast's top doc

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Oct 2018 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE will lay a further charge against the Coast's top doctor accused of strangling his wife, a court has heard.

The prosecution this morning said it would make a further "revelation" in its case against Dr Piotr Swierkowski, 43, one of the heads of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

He is facing allegations of domestic violence after he allegedly choked his wife.

The executive director of medical services was arrested on Monday night and charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship.

He appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday in an attempt to make bail, but Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist held the part-heard application overnight.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant David Bradley this morning told the court they had a further charge they would be presenting.

"There is another revelation to the case and more material to disclose," Snr Sgt Bradley said.

The matter is expected to resume at 12pm.

court crime david bradley maroochydore magistrates court police strangulation sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Severe thunderstorm, wild winds and hail on course to Gympie

    Severe thunderstorm, wild winds and hail on course to Gympie

    News The weather continues to bear down on the Gympie region today and tomorrow.

    • 10th Oct 2018 9:41 AM
    The unexpected drawcard to the Gympie region

    premium_icon The unexpected drawcard to the Gympie region

    News Tourism was a boost in the Gympie region these school holidays.

    Carpenter seeks second chance after crime disaster

    premium_icon Carpenter seeks second chance after crime disaster

    News Danger of 'spiralling backwards' concerns judge

    Why so many deadly crashes happen on regional roads

    premium_icon Why so many deadly crashes happen on regional roads

    Politics New report shows just how dangerous regional roads are

    Local Partners