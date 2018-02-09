New reporter joins The Gympie Times team

THE Gympie Times welcomed another young reporter to the team this week, Josh Preston.

Josh joins The Gympie Times team straight out of a three-year Bachelor of Communication degree at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

His 21 years have been split between living in Gippsland, Victoria and the Sunshine Coast, where he finished high school and completed his degree.

Josh is "keen to become familiar” with the Gympie regional community as he settles into his exciting position as a general news reporter.

"It's early days, but my time in Gympie so far has reminded me quite a bit of growing up and spending a lot of time in country Victoria,” he said.

"I see myself being very comfortable here and enjoying my work with a great group of people.”

Josh's interests include reading as many books as he can manage, watching movies, listening to music and obsessively following his favourite sports teams, but a passion for writing sits at the top of the list.

"I've loved writing since I was very young,” he said.

"I love writing stories, telling stories and constantly listening to the stories my favourite creatives tell.

"I can't wait to get to the level where I can write the stories swimming around in my head and have the result be something like what I'm aiming for.

"I'm not at that level yet, but I will work hard until I get there.”

Josh is excited to be a part of The Gympie Times newsroom and is new to the area, so say hi if you see him and his big head walking the streets.