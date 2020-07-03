New report reveals where region’s job shortage is

A new report from the Regional Australia Institute says the region’s changing demographics indicates a dearth of entry-level jobs.

A new report from the Regional Australia Institute says the region’s changing demographics indicates a dearth of entry-level jobs.

A NEW report has pointed to a lack of entry-level jobs as one of the key reasons behind Gympie’s changing demographics.

The Regional Australia Institute’s latest Big Movers report on population has revealed the region experienced a loss in the number of sales and clerical workers from 2011-2016.

In fact, five of the eight occupation types (technicians, community and personal service, clerical and administration, sales workers and labourers) had more workers leave the region than start working in it.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The region’s biggest net loss of workers from 2011-16 was in sales. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

The region gained workers in managerial, professional and machinery operational jobs.

But the loss of workers was offset by population growth in other areas.

This indicated “a decrease in the availability of entry-level jobs as there are more professional jobs available in town,” the report said.

“The relatively low level of young people moving in suggests some room for interventions to increase the retention of people in this age demographic such as customising extended training, education, or social prospects to retain youth.”

New residents to the region were most often in the 55-69 age range; the biggest exodus was among 15 to 24-year-olds.

Sales work was one of five employment areas to record a loss in the number of workers over that five year time frame, along with clerical and administrative jobs, community and personal service workers, technicians and tradies and labourers. Picture: iStock

The churn “suggests an opportunity to better understand the reasons that these age groups are not opting to stay (in the Gympie region)”.

“At the same time, the positive new flows of young children, working-age residents and retirees suggest that Gympie is an attractive place for people to move to.”

New residents in the region were most likely to have moved from Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast, the report said.

This was followed by Noosa, the Fraser Coast, the Gold Coast and Gladstone.

Brisbane also topped the list as most popular destination people left Gympie and moved to; 27 per cent of those who left Gympie headed for the big smoke.

The Sunshine Coast was the next most popular choice for a new home, then the Fraser Coast, Noosa, South Burnett and Toowoomba.