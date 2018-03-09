New ratepayers group hopes to influence council decisions

GYMPIE region residents keen on being part of a new Residents and Ratepayers Association have been encouraged to express their interest.

An email outlining the purpose of the group has been put together by interim group treasurer Ross Caulfield.

"Are you aware that the Gympie Regional Council intends to build a new Library in Gympie?” the notice says.

"Why has the GRC established a water and waste advisory board employing additional highly paid staff?

"Are you concerned that locals are being overlooked for council jobs, council works and management contracts?

"The community succeeded in stopping the Traveston Dam. Forming a cohesive community group is your real opportunity to drive positive change in GRC for the benefit of our residents and ratepayers.

"Now is the time to act to address the major areas of community dissatisfaction with GRC, including wasteful Gympie-centric money management, lack of community consultation and council's unsatisfactory performance.”

Mr Caulfield said it was his responsibility to gauge the willingness of residents and ratepayers to join up.

"The Association proposes to establish a secure and anonymous, web-based polling system to obtain, collate and present community opinion to councillors and lobby council to bring about change to ensure community opinion is a major factor in the decision-making process,” he said.

"I firmly believe that there will be no change to the way the Mayor and CEO operate without the community being able to act as a cohesive force to influence councillors to properly undertake their role in representing their electors and the community and observe to the fullest extent the five principles that underpin the Local Government Act 2009.

Council-Mick Curran Tom Daunt

”We have about two years until the next council election in 2020. Now is the time to present valid community opinion to the Mayor and councillors and audit their individual decision-making performance. At the next election, the results where councillors voted against community opinion would be available to assist voters to reject councillors that have failed to represent them.

”The benefits of membership include access to participate in a minimum of 12 anonymous and statistically valid web-based polls per year to give measured feedback of the level of community satisfaction with GRC and related issues,” Mr Caulfield said.

A membership fee of $20 per year has been suggested to help fund the Association's operations.

”Assessment of initial set-up and 12 month operating expenses indicated we need about 1000 paid up memberships to be a financially viable, numerically strong Association to assure statistical credibility of our intended reports to GRC and the community,”Mr Caulfield said.

”If you are over 18, own a property or reside in the Gympie region, willing to pay a $20 membership fee and are keen to actively join a community group to influence change, please reply to gympierrra@gmail.com with your name and a valid email address.

”Photo identification and address verification (rates notice or electricity account) will be required for membership. Your information will be held in the strictest of confidence."

The survey will end this Sunday, March 11.

People who respond to the survey of support will be notified as to whether the association will proceed.