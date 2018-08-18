New questions arise over Rattler train's budgets

New questions have arisen over how much should have been awarded to the Rattler Railway Company to rebuild the Rattler locomotive.

New questions have arisen over how much should have been awarded to the Rattler Railway Company to rebuild the Rattler locomotive.

QUESTIONS have been raised over the original budget for the locomotive rebuild in the wake of CPM Engineering owner Jason McPherson's online post.

Mr McPherson said the original estimate for the work compiled by the Mary Valley Rattler and Queensland Rail was $1.2million plus a 25-per cent contingency (not including GST) - more than $1.6million in total.

However, when the Rattler Railway Company was awarded the rolling stock restoration contract in March 2017, a total of only $1.4million was awarded.

A council spokeswoman said of that $1.2million was for the locomotive, and a contingency was included within the contract.

Council agreed to a $300,000 increase in April this year.

Asked about the difference between the MVR/QR budget and that awarded, RRC vice chairman Garry Davison said the question would be brought before the board to be looked at.