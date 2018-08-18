Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New questions have arisen over how much should have been awarded to the Rattler Railway Company to rebuild the Rattler locomotive.
New questions have arisen over how much should have been awarded to the Rattler Railway Company to rebuild the Rattler locomotive. Alana Denton
Council News

New questions arise over Rattler train's budgets

scott kovacevic
by
18th Aug 2018 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUESTIONS have been raised over the original budget for the locomotive rebuild in the wake of CPM Engineering owner Jason McPherson's online post.

Mr McPherson said the original estimate for the work compiled by the Mary Valley Rattler and Queensland Rail was $1.2million plus a 25-per cent contingency (not including GST) - more than $1.6million in total.

However, when the Rattler Railway Company was awarded the rolling stock restoration contract in March 2017, a total of only $1.4million was awarded.

The Valley Rattler Steam Train.
The Valley Rattler Steam Train. Eric Taylor

A council spokeswoman said of that $1.2million was for the locomotive, and a contingency was included within the contract.

Council agreed to a $300,000 increase in April this year.

Asked about the difference between the MVR/QR budget and that awarded, RRC vice chairman Garry Davison said the question would be brought before the board to be looked at.

gympie council gympie regional council mary valley rattler rattler rattler railway company
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    ‘Hi honey, I’ve got two nails in my head’

    premium_icon ‘Hi honey, I’ve got two nails in my head’

    News THE partner of a man who shot himself in the head with a nail gun during a worksite fall says he is lucky to be alive after surgeons drilled into his skull.

    • 18th Aug 2018 2:31 AM
    Gympie boy in terrifying brown snake attack

    premium_icon Gympie boy in terrifying brown snake attack

    News A flash of brown was all four-year-old Jaxon Bird saw.

    CPM backs ratepayer transparency on Rattler project

    CPM backs ratepayer transparency on Rattler project

    Council News Owner delivers on promise of transparency.

    Horse Get On like a fine wine, getting better with age

    premium_icon Horse Get On like a fine wine, getting better with age

    News Gympie's passion for racing paves the way for the future

    Local Partners