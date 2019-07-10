New private school with a difference to open in Gympie

Maintenance like vacuuming and gardening are some of the skills students will need to help with when the Mawarra Independent School opens.

VACUUMING, gardening and other life-skills based education is on its way to the Gympie region with an independent school hoping to open its doors for the start of the 2020 school year.

The Tamaree-based Mawarra Independent School has lodged a development application with Gympie Regional Council to transform an existing property at Kybong into its own brand of educational experience.

The school advertises itself as "an intentionally small, child centred school which offers an integrated curriculum in a multi-age, inclusive learning environment ensuring accessibility for all children regardless of ability or cultural background”.

"We feel the current system does not value the whole child, merely their academic achievements,” the school website states.

The area Mawarra Independent School hopes to open in next year. Contributed

"We believe that this approach disadvantages children and does not equip them with the necessary tools to enter adulthood.”

Students are expected to be involved in "maintenance activities around the school”.

These include maintaining the vegetable garden and orchard, harvesting produce, changing light bulbs and vacuuming.

"Many of our classes will be held outside as being in nature has proven to be beneficial in many ways.”

The application was lodged last month.

Prep to Year 10 are the first grades that will be catered for, followed by Years 11 and 12 in 2021.

Mawarra's management has been working on establishing the school for more than a year.

NEW SCHOOL: Mawarra Independent School has lodged an application with Gympie Regional Council to open at this property in Kybong early next year. Realestate.com.au

Posts on Facebook reveal managers planned to open January this year, but were hamstrung by the need for a council approved premises.

In January, a property favoured for the school was taken off the market.