New president takes the helm at Gympie men’s bowls

Gympie Bowls Club – Southside

GYMPIE men’s club has a new president, Errol Ward. Having been born on a local dairy farm and then establishing a financial planning business here, Errol is well known in the Gympie district.

His background in sports administration with local and Wide Bay rugby league, and the golf club will be valuable as he tackles his latest challenge.

Errol thanked outgoing president Glen Costin for the great work he had done during his seven years in the executive, including the last four as president.

Errol believes the club can use the post COVID period to build up membership and looks forward to developing valuable new sponsorships for the club.

The break-up for all three clubs will at 3pm on Sunday, December 20.

Gympie Bowls board chairman Col Messer congratulates new men’s president Errol Ward.

Sunshine Ladies

All our competition for the year is now finished.

This Friday will be social play, all welcome.

Our AGM will be held on Friday, December 11, at 9am, names in for lunch would be appreciated for catering purposes.

Gympie Men

This Thursday it will be jackpot pairs, the jackpot has been building and some lucky bowlers will take it home, so to be in with a chance get your name on the board early.

At the men’s AGM after the game last week Errol Ward was elected, unopposed, as the new President, congratulations Errol.

Next Week

Monday: BINGO with increased prize money, Lucky Door prize and raffle – eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday: 12pm - Cards (Canasta and 500). Cost $5. More information Sandra 5483 7601.

Monday Evening Bowls: Members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls (coaching provided) in a casual atmosphere. 3.30pm for coaching and then a game or arrive 4pm for a game. More information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Wednesday 9am - Gympie Ladies Social Bowling - enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

Thursday 9.30am – Men’s – Club selected pairs. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday competition/Social 9am – Sunshine Ladies Club. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday night meals 6pm - a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus. Please book by early Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.