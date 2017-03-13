New Pomona store bringing art to the hinterland

POMONA remains a growing hive of activity for loyal residents preferring to support local business.

A unique store and locally-owned business, Through the Maker's Window, opened last month down Chutney Lane on Memorial Avenue.

The brainchild of local resident Sarah Bartel, Through the Maker's Window is the culmination of many years of personal creative pursuits.

Self-taught across many arts and craft mediums including sewing, painting and signwriting, Sarah has been honing her skills for over 20 years.

When asked about the concept for the new store, Sarah said she sought to provide a collaborative retail space where makers and artists from all different mediums could sell their work and be inspired to share and learn new creative skills with others.

The store retails fabrics, hand-dyed felt, wool tops, storage baskets, ceramics, jewellery, clothing, digital canvas prints, photography prints, cards and more, and has reintroduced vintage dresses from the 'Come Fly with me Lola' label to its ecclectic space.

Through the Maker's Window is open from 9am until 3pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.