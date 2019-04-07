New Pomona national park for 25 endangered species

CONSERVATION: Riders enjoy the tracks of Pomona's Yurol State Forest, destined to be part of the expansion of the near-Gympie area's national park system.

THE Queensland Government has moved to increase biodiversity protection over more than 357ha of near-Pomona state forest.

And that is just the beginning of a longer range plan to convert the whole of the existing Yurol and Ringtail state forests to national park, Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch told state parliament.

Her announcement gave 28-days notice of the initial plan, which she says will help save "25 threatened species and three near-threatened species, " including "koalas, the Richmond birdwing butterfly, the Mary River cod, Australian lungfish and the giant barred frog.”

She said the move would replace existing protected area status for the affected land with a higher national park level of protection.

It would involve enivronmentally significant parts of the Yurol and Ringtail state forests.

The land would become officially part of the Tewantin National Park and would amount to about 10 per cent of its expanded area, she said.

Ms Enoch started the process on Wednesday with 28 days notice of the plan, as required by the Nature Conservation Act.

The change would benefit "endangered and of concern regional ecosystems, high and very high riverine wetland values and a significant vegetation corridor containing essential habitat for 25 threeatened species and three near-threatened species,” she said.

"These revocations are the first stage of state forest upgrades to protected areas as part of the partnership between the state of Queensland, HQPlantations Pty Ltd, Noosa Shire council and the Noosa Parks Association to progressively convert the whole of Yurol State Forest and Ringtail State Forest to protected area,” she said.