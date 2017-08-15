New player in SEQ offers 25% off power charges

More than 1000 householders have signed up to Alinta Energy since its promise of a 25% electricity discount for homes in the Gympie region and south-east Queensland.

Jim Galvin, Executive Director, Retail Markets, said Alinta Energy was a successful challenger brand in other states and looked forward to increasing competition in south-east Queensland.

"This overwhelming response has been even better than expected. Our experience of being a challenger brand in other states has shown that the best way to put downward pressure on electricity prices is to increase competition within a market,” Mr Galvin said.

"We're confident that our new offer is the best one available to residential and small business customers in South East Queensland and we encourage people to visit www.alintaenergy.com.au to find out how much they could save on their current electricity arrangements.

"On top of that our solar feed-in tariff of 11 cents for 24 months, coupled with the 25% discount off electricity usage charges, means we have one of the strongest offers in the market. Given the take up of solar is so high in Queensland, this is a great thing for local people.”